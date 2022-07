Falling metals can indicate different things about the economy The prices of base metals like copper rise and the prices fall for precious metals like gold when the economy is doing well. What happens when both copper and gold prices spiral down?

Economy Falling metals can indicate different things about the economy Falling metals can indicate different things about the economy Listen · 3:35 3:35 The prices of base metals like copper rise and the prices fall for precious metals like gold when the economy is doing well. What happens when both copper and gold prices spiral down? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor