'Anything's Possible' is a Gen Z rom-com — with a Black trans girl at the center NPR's Juana Summers talks with actress Eva Reign, who stars in Billy Poter's directorial debut, Anything's Possible, about what the film meant for her.

Movie Interviews 'Anything's Possible' is a Gen Z rom-com — with a Black trans girl at the center 'Anything's Possible' is a Gen Z rom-com — with a Black trans girl at the center Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Juana Summers talks with actress Eva Reign, who stars in Billy Poter's directorial debut, Anything's Possible, about what the film meant for her. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor