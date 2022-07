Multiple people are dead after one of the deadliest police raids in a Brazilian city A police raid in a Rio favela has ended in multiple deaths, in one of the deadliest operations in years.

Latin America Multiple people are dead after one of the deadliest police raids in a Brazilian city Multiple people are dead after one of the deadliest police raids in a Brazilian city Listen · 3:01 3:01 A police raid in a Rio favela has ended in multiple deaths, in one of the deadliest operations in years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor