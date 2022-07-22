The News Roundup For July 22, 2022

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. It comes after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an opinion suggesting the high court should reconsider its rulings on same sex marriage and contraception.

Fewer than 50 Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in voting for the measure. It's path forward in the Senate remains unclear.

Heat waves driven by climate change are ravaging the U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to keep Americans cool as temperatures climb. However, he has not declared a climate emergency.

Meanwhile, Russia is signaling its intentions to annex southern parts of Ukraine following military victories in the country.

It's not just America feeling the burn. Record-breaking heat is ravaging Europe, killing 1900 in Spain and Portugal so far.

China is warning that it would be forced to take "strong and resolute measures" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during a trip planned for this August.

And the U.K. searches for a new Prime Minister after Boris Johnson says "hasta la vista, baby."

Susan Page, Jonathan Lemire, and Lauren Weber join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Idrees Ali, Dan Kurtz-Phelan, Joyce Karam, and Matthew Holehouse join us for the discussion of headlines from around the world.

