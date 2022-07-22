Little House on the Blockchain

Enlarge this image Amanda Aronczyk/NPR Amanda Aronczyk/NPR

Since late last year, the bottom has fallen out of the crypto market. It's lost $2 trillion, about two-thirds of its peak value, making people skeptical about cryptocurrencies and their long term viability.

So when we heard about a real estate agent in Philadelphia who built a cryptocurrency miner into a house he was listing, we decided to go see it. Maybe we'd visit the open house and find crypto true believers mingling with newbies, all of them wrestling with the question: what is crypto actually good for?

On this episode, we travel to the City of Brotherly Love to check out a home listing like no other we've ever seen: the crypto house.

Special thanks to Brady Dale at Axios and Robert Hackett at Andreessen Horowitz.

Music: The Gamble, Still Don't Sweat & Can't Stop My Vibe

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / YouTube

Apply to be the fall/winter 2022 intern for Planet Money and The Indicator.

Get bonus episodes of Planet Money by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.