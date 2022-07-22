Accessibility links
This house comes with a built-in cryptocurrency miner. : Planet Money It has great bones, three bedrooms and one and half baths, and it comes with its own machine that mines cryptocurrency. But in a year of reckoning for crypto, how interested are potential buyers? | Subscribe to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Planet Money

Little House on the Blockchain

Listen · 21:52
Mark Masih stands in front of a house he is selling with what he dubs "the first crypto fixture ever being sold in the world."
Amanda Aronczyk/NPR
Amanda Aronczyk/NPR

Since late last year, the bottom has fallen out of the crypto market. It's lost $2 trillion, about two-thirds of its peak value, making people skeptical about cryptocurrencies and their long term viability.

So when we heard about a real estate agent in Philadelphia who built a cryptocurrency miner into a house he was listing, we decided to go see it. Maybe we'd visit the open house and find crypto true believers mingling with newbies, all of them wrestling with the question: what is crypto actually good for?

On this episode, we travel to the City of Brotherly Love to check out a home listing like no other we've ever seen: the crypto house.

Special thanks to Brady Dale at Axios and Robert Hackett at Andreessen Horowitz.

Music: The Gamble, Still Don't Sweat & Can't Stop My Vibe

