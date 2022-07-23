Accessibility links
Flash floods have killed at least 21 people in southern Iran Flooding hit more than 10 villages in the drought-stricken Fars province after heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river, one official said.

Middle East

Flash floods have killed at least 21 people in southern Iran

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

Members of a rescue team on Saturday search for missing people from flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province. Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP hide caption

toggle caption
Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP

Members of a rescue team on Saturday search for missing people from flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province.

Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP

TEHRAN, Iran — Flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people, state television said Saturday.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city's governor Yousef Karegar.

Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.

Flooding hit more than 10 villages in the province, he added.

Iran's interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, shared his condolences with the families of the flood victims, state television later reported.

Iran's metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change. The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.

In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.