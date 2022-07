Germany bails out its largest energy company after Russia cut off gas supply Natural gas is flowing again between Russia and Germany. But Berlin isn't sure how long that may last, and is shoring up its gas supplies while looking for other energy options.

Europe Germany bails out its largest energy company after Russia cut off gas supply Germany bails out its largest energy company after Russia cut off gas supply Listen · 3:25 3:25 Natural gas is flowing again between Russia and Germany. But Berlin isn't sure how long that may last, and is shoring up its gas supplies while looking for other energy options. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor