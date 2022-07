Manhattan institution Papaya King is losing its building. What is its future? Papaya King has been a New York City mainstay for 90 years, pioneering the pairing of hot dogs and tropical drinks. With its building set for demolition, the business faces an uncertain future.

National Manhattan institution Papaya King is losing its building. What is its future? Manhattan institution Papaya King is losing its building. What is its future? Listen · 3:44 3:44 Papaya King has been a New York City mainstay for 90 years, pioneering the pairing of hot dogs and tropical drinks. With its building set for demolition, the business faces an uncertain future. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor