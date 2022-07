What could be next after the Jan. 6 hearings There's debate about what, if anything, the Justice Department might do. Lawfare's Ben Wittes and Quinta Jurecic talk about this with NPR's Michel Martin.

Politics What could be next after the Jan. 6 hearings What could be next after the Jan. 6 hearings Listen · 10:40 10:40 There's debate about what, if anything, the Justice Department might do. Lawfare's Ben Wittes and Quinta Jurecic talk about this with NPR's Michel Martin. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor