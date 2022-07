Have a music moment with Jack White's 'Entering Heaven Alive' Music writer Al Shipley discusses some of the standout songs from the new album.

Music Have a music moment with Jack White's 'Entering Heaven Alive' Have a music moment with Jack White's 'Entering Heaven Alive' Listen · 4:26 4:26 Music writer Al Shipley discusses some of the standout songs from the new album. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor