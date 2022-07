A solution for the food crisis is in jeopardy after Russia attacks Ukrainian port Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to export food across the Black Sea. Now it's in doubt after Russian missiles hit Ukraine's biggest port Saturday.

Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to export food across the Black Sea. Now it's in doubt after Russian missiles hit Ukraine's biggest port Saturday.