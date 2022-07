Hong Kong's iconic Star Ferry is in jeopardy of closing Hong Kong's Star Ferry has been crossing Victoria Harbor for well over a century. Now, political turmoil and the pandemic have hurt its finances, threatening the cultural icon.

