Biden's coronavirus symptoms: White House says they're improving significantly Biden's physician says the president's symptoms "continue to improve significantly" and that he is now mainly dealing with a sore throat.

President Biden's COVID symptoms are improving, his doctor says

President Biden tested positive for COVID last week and will remain in isolation until Tuesday.

President Biden tested positive for COVID last week and will remain in isolation until Tuesday.

President Biden's symptoms "continue to improve significantly" after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a letter released from his physician on Sunday.

Most of the president's symptoms have significantly diminished, including his runny nose, cough and body aches, according to the letter from Dr. Kevin O'Connor. Now, his main symptom is a sore throat, O'Connor said.

The White House announced on Thursday that Biden had tested positive for COVID. His physician has said the president was most likely infected with the BA.5 subvariant of omicron, which has become the most prevalent coronavirus strain in the U.S.

Biden, who is vaccinated and double-boosted, was administered Paxlovid after his diagnosis. He completed his third full day of treatment Saturday night, the White House said.

Paxlovid is an antiviral pill taken twice daily within a five-day course. Over 2.7 million COVID patients in the U.S. have already taken this treatment.

Biden will remain isolated in the White House through Tuesday and could resume activities Wednesday, pending a negative test.

He appeared virtually Friday at a briefing on gas prices and had a scratchy voice while he spoke.