Europe News brief: Ukraine grain deal, Oak Fire, Indiana special legislative session News brief: Ukraine grain deal, Oak Fire, Indiana special legislative session Listen · 10:00 10:00 Where does the Russia-Ukraine grain deal stand? A fast-moving fire threatens Mariposa County, Calif. Indiana is likely to join other states that recently moved to restrict abortions.