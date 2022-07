The U.N. brokered a deal but can Ukraine's grain shipments be exported safely? Less than 24 hours after Ukraine and Russia formalized a deal to reopen Black Sea ports and resume agricultural exports, Russian missiles hit the port in Odesa.

Europe The U.N. brokered a deal but can Ukraine's grain shipments be exported safely? The U.N. brokered a deal but can Ukraine's grain shipments be exported safely? Listen · 3:15 3:15 Less than 24 hours after Ukraine and Russia formalized a deal to reopen Black Sea ports and resume agricultural exports, Russian missiles hit the port in Odesa. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor