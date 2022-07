People in the U.S. are suffering under intense heat warnings and heat advisories NPR's A Martinez speaks with Michael Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Penn State, about record-high temperatures across the country.

National People in the U.S. are suffering under intense heat warnings and heat advisories People in the U.S. are suffering under intense heat warnings and heat advisories Listen · 6:05 6:05 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Michael Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Penn State, about record-high temperatures across the country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor