Pope Francis arrives in Canada as Indigenous groups seek a full apology The pope is on what he's calling his pilgrimage of penance — apologizing to Indigenous groups for years of abuse that many suffered at government and Catholic-run residential and day schools.

Religion Pope Francis arrives in Canada as Indigenous groups seek a full apology Pope Francis arrives in Canada as Indigenous groups seek a full apology Listen · 5:02 5:02 The pope is on what he's calling his pilgrimage of penance — apologizing to Indigenous groups for years of abuse that many suffered at government and Catholic-run residential and day schools. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor