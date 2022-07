2 Murdoch-owned papers release harsh editorials about Donald Trump NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch about critiques of former President Trump by the conservative editorial boards of The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

Politics