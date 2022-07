Myanmar government announces the execution of 4 democracy activists Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions in the Southeast Asia nation in decades.

Asia Myanmar government announces the execution of 4 democracy activists Myanmar government announces the execution of 4 democracy activists Listen · 2:08 2:08 Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions in the Southeast Asia nation in decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor