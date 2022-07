Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro kicks off his reelection campaign President Bolsonaro is a far-right populist who likes to cast himself in the same mold as former U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro is facing a stiff challenge in October's election.

Latin America Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro kicks off his reelection campaign Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro kicks off his reelection campaign Listen · 4:38 4:38 President Bolsonaro is a far-right populist who likes to cast himself in the same mold as former U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro is facing a stiff challenge in October's election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor