Ex-NBA player is raising money for Ukraine by auctioning off his championship rings Slava Medvedenko, a Ukrainian native, played six seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was on the same team as Kobe and Shaq — winning championships with them in 2001 and 2002.

Europe Ex-NBA player is raising money for Ukraine by auctioning off his championship rings Ex-NBA player is raising money for Ukraine by auctioning off his championship rings Audio will be available later today. Slava Medvedenko, a Ukrainian native, played six seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was on the same team as Kobe and Shaq — winning championships with them in 2001 and 2002. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor