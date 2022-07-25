Presenting 'The Limits': Colman Domingo on success, grief and powerful characters

In this episode from our friends at The Limits with Jay Williams, host Jay Williams speaks with Colman Domingo, the ultimate character actor known for stealing scenes in films like Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Selma and If Beale Street Could Talk. He embodies every character he takes on, most recently earning an Emmy nod for his role as father-figure Ali to Zendaya's Rue on HBO's Euphoria. Jay and Colman talk about everything from family relationships and the Emmy nomination to his upcoming projects and advice for young artists.

