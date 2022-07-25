Accessibility links
Talking with Devin Halbal about Van Gogh's hidden portrait : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Comedian Vinny Thomas and Emma discover Van Gogh's ghost and get inspired by an artist with a selfie stick.

Van Gogh's hidden painting and other modern self-portraits

Everyone & Van Gogh
DeAgostini/Getty Images/Getty Images
New Van Gogh alert! Scottish researchers recently discovered a self-portrait by Vincent Van Gogh hidden on the backside of another one of his paintings. That's a Van Gogh BOGO! The painting is going to be displayed in a lightbox with an X-ray (no doubt exactly what Van Gogh intended, am I right?) so the viewer can see the covered self-portrait.

Van Gogh's choice to cover up this painting had us asking, what's in our drafts folder? And what if someone put those in a museum? We talked to someone who knows all about putting your face out there: TikTok super star Devin Halbal, also known as hal.baddie.

Devin talks to us about her personal brand of motivational speaking, her selfie stick, and what it's like to be a kind of portrait artist of the modern day. We asked her how she would hype up someone whose deleted self portrait was leaked and she offered this advice: "You're beautiful and everything about that picture is perfect, so don't be afraid to show that face. Van Gogh I love you!"

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.