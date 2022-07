Bob Rafelson, 'Five Easy Pieces' director, has died at age 89 Filmmaker Bob Rafelson, a key figure in the 1970s New Hollywood movement and director of Five Easy Pieces, has died at 89 from lung cancer.

Obituaries Bob Rafelson, 'Five Easy Pieces' director, has died at age 89 Bob Rafelson, 'Five Easy Pieces' director, has died at age 89 Listen · 2:05 2:05 Filmmaker Bob Rafelson, a key figure in the 1970s New Hollywood movement and director of Five Easy Pieces, has died at 89 from lung cancer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor