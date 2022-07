Outfitting cows with GPS trackers could be good for ranchers and prairie birds In Kansas, some cattle are now wearing GPS trackers. It's part of a plan to see if invisible fences can help ranchers grow healthy grass while also protecting disappearing prairie birds.

