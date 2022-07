Freedom fighter Denmark Vesey is being honored in the same city where he was executed Denmark Vesey was a freeman who organized a slave rebellion that was thwarted when news of it was leaked. He ultimately was hanged. A bicentennial celebration was held earlier in July for Vesey.

History Freedom fighter Denmark Vesey is being honored in the same city where he was executed