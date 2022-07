Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to residential school survivors For many of the Indigenous peoples of Canada, Monday is a day of mixed emotions as the Pope finally makes his apology for the role the Catholic church played in the notorious residential schools.

Religion Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to residential school survivors Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to residential school survivors Listen · 3:50 3:50 For many of the Indigenous peoples of Canada, Monday is a day of mixed emotions as the Pope finally makes his apology for the role the Catholic church played in the notorious residential schools. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor