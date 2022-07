News brief: Trump speech, COVID boosters, lockdowns hurt China's economy Ex-President Trump returns to Washington to deliver a policy speech. The next round of COVID vaccine boosters may be available earlier than expected. China's economy stumbled in the second quarter.

Politics News brief: Trump speech, COVID boosters, lockdowns hurt China's economy News brief: Trump speech, COVID boosters, lockdowns hurt China's economy Listen · 11:18 11:18 Ex-President Trump returns to Washington to deliver a policy speech. The next round of COVID vaccine boosters may be available earlier than expected. China's economy stumbled in the second quarter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor