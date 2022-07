How was the pope's 'pilgrimage of penance' received by Indigenous people in Canada? In a moving ceremony on Monday, Pope Francis begged for the forgiveness of the Indigenous survivors of the abuse by residential schools that were run by the Catholic Church for more than a century.

Religion How was the pope's 'pilgrimage of penance' received by Indigenous people in Canada? How was the pope's 'pilgrimage of penance' received by Indigenous people in Canada? Listen · 2:35 2:35 In a moving ceremony on Monday, Pope Francis begged for the forgiveness of the Indigenous survivors of the abuse by residential schools that were run by the Catholic Church for more than a century. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor