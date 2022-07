Actor Paul Sorvino, star of 'Goodfellas,' and 'Law & Order,' dies at 83 Actor Paul Sorvino died Monday. He was known for his role as Paulie in Martin Scorcese's gangster epic, "Goodfellas." He was 83 years old.

