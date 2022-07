After nearly 40 years, the beloved Choco Taco has been discontinued Klondike confirmed that the Choco Taco — ice cream shaped like hard-shell tortillas, had to go after the company saw a huge spike in demand for its other sweets.

Business After nearly 40 years, the beloved Choco Taco has been discontinued After nearly 40 years, the beloved Choco Taco has been discontinued Listen · 0:27 0:27 Klondike confirmed that the Choco Taco — ice cream shaped like hard-shell tortillas, had to go after the company saw a huge spike in demand for its other sweets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor