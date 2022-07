Encore: A new branch of the military is taking a different approach to fitness Physical fitness assessments are a cornerstone of military life. The new branch Space Force is switching to more high-tech fitness trackers. (Story aired on All Things Considered on June 22, 2022.)

National Encore: A new branch of the military is taking a different approach to fitness Encore: A new branch of the military is taking a different approach to fitness Listen · 3:42 3:42 Physical fitness assessments are a cornerstone of military life. The new branch Space Force is switching to more high-tech fitness trackers. (Story aired on All Things Considered on June 22, 2022.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor