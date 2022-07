U.S. monkeypox cases are increasing. How does it spread and how is it treated? The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. NPR's A Martinez talks to Dr. Ali Khan, a former CDC official, about the spread of the disease in the U.S.

U.S. monkeypox cases are increasing. How does it spread and how is it treated? U.S. monkeypox cases are increasing. How does it spread and how is it treated? Audio will be available later today. The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. NPR's A Martinez talks to Dr. Ali Khan, a former CDC official, about the spread of the disease in the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor