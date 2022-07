Experts blame COVID lockdowns for China's economic stumbled in the 2nd quarter China's economy stumbled in the second quarter, and economists say the government's "dynamic zero COVID" policy is to blame — hurting confidence and exacerbating other pent up economic challenges.

Asia Experts blame COVID lockdowns for China's economic stumbled in the 2nd quarter Experts blame COVID lockdowns for China's economic stumbled in the 2nd quarter Audio will be available later today. China's economy stumbled in the second quarter, and economists say the government's "dynamic zero COVID" policy is to blame — hurting confidence and exacerbating other pent up economic challenges. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor