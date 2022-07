New Oxford dictionary will document the lexicon of African American English Black Americans have long contributed to the ways in which the English language is used. A new research project aims to compile the first Oxford Dictionary of African American English.

Books New Oxford dictionary will document the lexicon of African American English New Oxford dictionary will document the lexicon of African American English Audio will be available later today. Black Americans have long contributed to the ways in which the English language is used. A new research project aims to compile the first Oxford Dictionary of African American English. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor