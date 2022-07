Projected win of Tunisia's constitutional referendum poses a threat to democracy NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Aymen Bessalah, policy analyst at Tunisia-based nonprofit Al Bawsala, about what the constitutional referendum means for democracy in the North African country.

Africa Projected win of Tunisia's constitutional referendum poses a threat to democracy Projected win of Tunisia's constitutional referendum poses a threat to democracy Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Aymen Bessalah, policy analyst at Tunisia-based nonprofit Al Bawsala, about what the constitutional referendum means for democracy in the North African country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor