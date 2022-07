Kansas and Indiana are figuring out abortion access will look like post-Dobbs Post-Dobbs decision, two big political battles play out in Indiana, where a special legislative session debates an abortion ban, and Kansas, where voters will decide via referendum next month.

Post-Dobbs decision, two big political battles play out in Indiana, where a special legislative session debates an abortion ban, and Kansas, where voters will decide via referendum next month.