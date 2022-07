Russia to quit the ISS after 2024 Russia says it will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024. This echoes intentions previously set by Russia and comes amid tensions with the U.S. and the West over the war in Ukraine.

Russia to quit the ISS after 2024