After decades of opposing Taliban, India may be forming a relationship with them NPR's Juana Summers talks with international security expert, Asfandyar Mir of the U.S. Institute of Peace, about India's budding, unexpected relationship with the Taliban.

Asia After decades of opposing Taliban, India may be forming a relationship with them After decades of opposing Taliban, India may be forming a relationship with them Listen · 5:06 5:06 NPR's Juana Summers talks with international security expert, Asfandyar Mir of the U.S. Institute of Peace, about India's budding, unexpected relationship with the Taliban. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor