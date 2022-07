The EU has agreed to cut gas consumption by 15% in order to reduce reliance on Russia Russia's gas company Gazprom has once again reduced the flow of natural gas to Europe. To counter that move, the EU has agreed to reduce its gas usage by 15%. But that's easier said than done.

Europe The EU has agreed to cut gas consumption by 15% in order to reduce reliance on Russia The EU has agreed to cut gas consumption by 15% in order to reduce reliance on Russia Listen · 2:19 2:19 Russia's gas company Gazprom has once again reduced the flow of natural gas to Europe. To counter that move, the EU has agreed to reduce its gas usage by 15%. But that's easier said than done. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor