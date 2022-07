GOP redraws Nashville from 1 Democratic district into 3 Republican-leaning districts Tennessee GOP lawmakers have redrawn Nashville from one Democratic congressional district into three GOP-leaning districts. Democrats will have a difficult, if not impossible, time getting elected.

