Politics As midterms loom, the White House is trying to tamp down fears about a recession As midterms loom, the White House is trying to tamp down fears about a recession America is experiencing inflation levels it hasn't seen in decades. Now, there's talk of a possible Recession. And the Biden White House is trying to preemptively fight back against those fears.