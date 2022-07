It's Texas' hottest summer ever. Can the electric grid handle people turning up AC? A heatwave in Texas has stressed the state's isolated electricity grid. A new podcast from KUT explores the future of the power grid and whether it'll hold up as residents use more air conditioning.

Energy It's Texas' hottest summer ever. Can the electric grid handle people turning up AC? It's Texas' hottest summer ever. Can the electric grid handle people turning up AC? Listen · 3:31 3:31 A heatwave in Texas has stressed the state's isolated electricity grid. A new podcast from KUT explores the future of the power grid and whether it'll hold up as residents use more air conditioning. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor