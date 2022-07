Hundreds in northern Arizona are facing flooding Arizona is experiencing its worst drought in 1,200 years, but in one place there's too much water. Hundreds of homes in Flagstaff are threatened by brief monsoon thunderstorms on wildfire burn scars.

Weather Hundreds in northern Arizona are facing flooding