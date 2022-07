Shireen Abu Akleh's niece on her family's meeting with Blinken to push for U.S. probe The family of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh meets with Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Abu Akleh's niece, Lina.

World Shireen Abu Akleh's niece on her family's meeting with Blinken to push for U.S. probe Shireen Abu Akleh's niece on her family's meeting with Blinken to push for U.S. probe Listen · 7:50 7:50 The family of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh meets with Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Abu Akleh's niece, Lina. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor