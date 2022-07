Encore: Whistler's Mother, meet Whistler's very, very close friend A dreamy woman in white painted by James McNeill Whistler is the center of a new show at the National Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Culture Encore: Whistler's Mother, meet Whistler's very, very close friend Encore: Whistler's Mother, meet Whistler's very, very close friend Audio will be available later today. A dreamy woman in white painted by James McNeill Whistler is the center of a new show at the National Gallery in Washington, D.C. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor