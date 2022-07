Remembering trailblazing journalist Tim Giago Tim Giago, who started some of the first Native American newspapers, including The Lakota Times, died Sunday at 88. He spent decades building a media landscape by and for Native people.

Obituaries Remembering trailblazing journalist Tim Giago Tim Giago, who started some of the first Native American newspapers, including The Lakota Times, died Sunday at 88. He spent decades building a media landscape by and for Native people.