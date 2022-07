Pregnancy outcomes may be increasingly scrutinized by law enforcement Now that Roe is overturned, reproductive justice advocates say the U.S. is entering an era of policed pregnancy — women will be vulnerable to arrest and imprisonment for miscarriages or stillbirths.

