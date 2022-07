Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks is starting a new chapter as a comic book star You can see the singer's animated story come to life in the 22-page book Female Force: Stevie Nicks. Rumors are she's being reimagined in her signature witchy style and long blond hair.

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks is starting a new chapter as a comic book star You can see the singer's animated story come to life in the 22-page book Female Force: Stevie Nicks. Rumors are she's being reimagined in her signature witchy style and long blond hair.