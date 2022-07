'Throughline': There's more to the board game Monopoly than you might think Monopoly is one of the best-selling board games in history — sales went up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The game is built on powerful American lore: anyone can rise from rags to riches.

History 'Throughline': There's more to the board game Monopoly than you might think 'Throughline': There's more to the board game Monopoly than you might think Listen · 6:50 6:50 Monopoly is one of the best-selling board games in history — sales went up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The game is built on powerful American lore: anyone can rise from rags to riches. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor